FIA Arrested NADRA Official In Fake CNIC Scam

Wed 29th September 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday registered a case against two officials of NADRA and a foreign national while arrested an officer of NADRA over illegal issuance of CNIC to a foreign national.

According to FIA Sindh spokesman, FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell Karachi registered a case against NADRA's deputy superintendent Ghulam Ali Babar, deputy assistant director Ghulam Muhammad Shah and a foreign national Muhammad Moin.

Muhammad Moin, a foreign national, with the connivance of NADRA officials tempered the facts on NADRA registration form and succeeded in obtaining Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Moin's name was enlisted wrongfully in a family tree of a citizen who denied having such person in family.

The case was registered on a written complaint of NADRA officers.

After registration of a case deputy superintendent NADRA Ghulam Ali Babar was arrested while raids were being conducted to apprehend assistant director Ghulam Muhammad Shah and foreign national Muhammad Moin.

So far, seven cases have been registered in fake CNIC scam while 19 accused have been arrested including senior officers of NADRA, foreign nationals and agents.

