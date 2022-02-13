FIA arrested student over blackmailing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a university student on the charge of blackmailing a girl.

According to Circle Incharge (FIA) Cyber Crime Syed Arshad Ali Rizvi, a girl filed a complaint contending that Sarmad Ali son of Arshad Ali who was studying in University of Agriculture Faisalabad made her objectionable videos and photos and blackmailed her.

The accused also hurled threats that he would share this objectionable material on social media if she did not fulfill his demand, she added.

On this complaint, Assistant Director FIA Cyber Crime Asif Nazir along with his team conducted a surprise raid and arrested the accused Sarmad Ali.

The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation againsthim was underway.