FIA arrested two human traffickers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in human trafficking during operation carried out at Chowk Yadgar Peshawar.

The FIA spokesman said that arrested people were involved in cheating and depriving people of money on pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

He said that human traffickers kept youth under detention near Iranian border and subject them to torture and demand money from their families by sending videos.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.