FIA Arrests 10 Iranian Nationals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested 10 Iranian nationals for obtaining Pakistani CNICs and travel documents with the connivance of agents.

According to FIA Sindh spokesman, the Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of FIA Karachi arrested 10 Iranian nationals from different parts of the megalopolis and registered three cases against them.

The Iranian nationals had succeeded in obtaining Pakistani travel documents with the connivance of Pakistani and Iranian agents.

The arrested were planning to travel Qatar on Pakistani documents.

The AHTC was already conducting several inquiries and investigations against various senior officers and employees of NADRA and cases were also being registered against them while so far 19 accused have been arrested in fake CNICs scam.

The CNICs were recently issued to arrested Iranian nationals.

Spokesman for the Agency said that the scope of investigations would be expanded to the level of union councils, NADRA and passport authorities.

