FIA arrests 11 for making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday unearthed a network of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and fake PCR tests.

Addressing a news conference at the office of FIA Cyber Crime Wing Sindh, Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing Imran Riaz announced that under the directive of National Command and Operation Centre(NCOC), the FIA arrested as many as 11 accused involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

The accused used to make fake vaccination certificates for unvaccinated people. The also issued fakecoronavirus test reports.

He said arrested also include a lady health worker and a travel agent.