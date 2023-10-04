Open Menu

FIA Arrests 11 Suspects, Illegal Money Exchanger

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Anti-Corruption Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar during crackdowns against corruption and hundi business arrested 11 suspects outside the office of Protector Peshawar and one illegal money exchanger.

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar raided illegal business of Hawala/Hundi in Swat and arrested an accused while recovering foreign currencies in a huge amount.

The accused was identified as Tanveerullah having 7500 British Pounds, 2400 US Dollars, 1905 Australian dollars, and 500 Saudi Riyals. The accused was doing illegal business of Currency exchange without any authority or license, Spokesperson FIA Peshawar said, adding that the accused was shifted to FIA Peshawar and an FIR had been registered.

Similarly, in a crackdown against protector mafia under the direction of director KP Zone, a team of Anti-Corruption Circle arrested 11 suspects outside the Protector Office Peshawar.

The arrested accused were involved in minting money from applicants in the name of getting protectors. The accused used to trap innocent citizens in the name of installing protector stamps without waiting in long queues.

