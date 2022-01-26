UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests 13 Accused Of Working For Foreign Intelligence Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday announced arresting 13 accused allegedly working for foreign intelligence agency and involved in hawala/hundi business and other illegal activities

According to spokesman for FIA Sindh, the FIA's Commercial Banking Circle Karachi in four different intelligence based raids arrested 13 accused including employees of Swiss Exchange Company.

The agency officials also recovered US$ 18000, over Rs. 22 million and other foreign Currency.

Besides, sensitive information and illegal documents were also recovered from the possession of arrested.

The detainees were also involved in sending aid and remittances to Pakistani networks of the foreign intelligence agency. They also provided sensitive information from Pakistan to foreign agencies and supported anti national elements. The group had been active for the past seven years.

Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

