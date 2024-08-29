FIA Arrests 2 Human Traffickers, Including Fugitive
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking, including a notorious fugitive, from Lahore and Nankana Sahib.
Following the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the FIA Lahore Zone took action and arrested a fugitive Abid Hussain and another suspect, Muhammad Zeeshan.
According to an FIA spokesman, the fugitive Abid Hussain had swindled millions of rupees from a citizen by promising to send him to Canada.
The suspect had charged the victim Rs. 1.09 million for a Canadian work visa but failed to deliver on his promise. Haseeb had been on the FIA's wanted list since 2022.
In another operation, the suspect Muhammad Zeeshan, along with his accomplices, had extorted Rs. 660,000 from a citizen under the pretext of arranging employment in the UAE. However, Zeeshan failed to secure the promised job abroad and subsequently went into hiding after taking the money.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik57 seconds ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue11 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results21 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas51 minutes ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza1 hour ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP2 hours ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service2 hours ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders2 hours ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR2 hours ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan2 hours ago