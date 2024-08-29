FIA arrests 2 human traffickers, including fugitive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking, including a notorious fugitive, from Lahore and Nankana Sahib.

Following the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the FIA Lahore Zone took action and arrested a fugitive Abid Hussain and another suspect, Muhammad Zeeshan.

According to an FIA spokesman, the fugitive Abid Hussain had swindled millions of rupees from a citizen by promising to send him to Canada.

The suspect had charged the victim Rs. 1.09 million for a Canadian work visa but failed to deliver on his promise. Haseeb had been on the FIA's wanted list since 2022.

In another operation, the suspect Muhammad Zeeshan, along with his accomplices, had extorted Rs. 660,000 from a citizen under the pretext of arranging employment in the UAE. However, Zeeshan failed to secure the promised job abroad and subsequently went into hiding after taking the money.