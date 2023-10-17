FIA arrests 2 individuals involved in Hawala & Hundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in the illegal activities of Hawala and foreign Currency smuggling.

Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar conducted various operations and apprehended two suspects Muhammad Usman from Chock Yadgar Peshawar and Sehar Gul from Nowshera, were found involved in Hawala and illegal currency exchange activities.

In total, an amount of 4.4 million rupees was recovered from the suspects.

The evidence related to Hawala transactions has been obtained from the suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

The police, FIA and other law enforcement agencies have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in illegal currency trading and Hawala networks in the province.