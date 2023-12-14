Open Menu

FIA Arrests 3 For Human Smuggling, Visa Fraud

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three individuals on Thursday in connection with human smuggling and visa fraud in different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the Anti Human Trafficking Circle launched a crackdown on human smugglers. Three suspects, including an absconder Umar Shahbaz, Mehak Babar and Ahsan Elahi were arrested.

The accused used to lure people with promises of overseas employment and extract substantial amounts from them.

Absconder Umar Shahbaz extracted Rs 272,000 from a citizen with a promise to send him to Dubai.

The female suspect also received lakhs of rupees from various people in different cities by falsely promising to send them to Canada. She had already been booked in three cases.

Ahsan Elahi, another suspect, fabricated bank statements for obtaining a visa at the Turkish embassy, and he was arrested on a complaint from the embassy.

Deputy Director Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore Riaz Khan formed a specialised squad for arrest of human smugglers.

