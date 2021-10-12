FIA arrests 3 Hesco employees in fake appointment case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team here on Tuesday arrested two retired employees and one serving official of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in a fake appointment case.

FIA team has arrested two retired employees Ali Dino Jokhio of Human Resource Department and Ex SDO Sikandar Khwaja from outside court premises while serving Assistant Tahir Mughal was taken into custody from Wapda colony.

FIA's SHO Masroor Baloch along with his team arrested Hesco officials from different areas and shifted them to the agency's police station for further investigation.

According to sources, two retired Hesco officials Ali Dino Jokhio, Sikandar Khwaja and one serving official Tahir Mughal were wanted to FIA in a fake appointment case.

The FIA team also shifted arrested Hesco employees to the agency's office for further investigation of the case.