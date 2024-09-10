Open Menu

FIA Arrests 3 Suspects Including 2 Wanted Individuals: 201 Pakistani Passports Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested 3 suspects including

two wanted individuals from the provincial capital.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIA Lahore Circle took action against human

trafficking and arrested three people from different locations. The suspects have

been identified as Samina Bibi, Liaqat, and Usman Ashraf.

Samina Bibi was arrested during a raid at Bahria Town, Lahore. The wanted

suspect had swindled a citizen of Rs 5 million under the pretense of marriage,

promising to send him to the UK. Her name had been on the Anti-Human Trafficking

Circle Lahore's wanted list since 2023.

In another operation, suspect Naeem Liaqat was arrested from the office of Persian

Travel Agency in Shadman.

During the raid, 201 Pakistani passports were recovered.

The suspect was collecting passports from citizens without any official license.

He was also found involved in illegally sending people to Iran for pilgrimages.

Liaqat was unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the recovered

passports.

In a separate operation, wanted suspect Muhammad Ashraf was arrested from

Lahore. Ashraf had been involved in defrauding citizens by promising them overseas

jobs. He had taken Rs 600,000 from a citizen, claiming he would arrange employment

in Muscat but failed to fulfill his promise and went into hiding. His name had been

on the FIA Lahore's wanted list since 2023.

All suspects have been taken into custody, and investigations are underway.

