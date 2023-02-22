UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests 3 Suspects Involved In Hundi Business

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 07:24 PM

FIA arrests 3 suspects involved in Hundi business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa zone on Wednesday arrested three men for their alleged involvement in Hawala and Hundi business, and other illegal activities.

The FIA team, led by Assistant Director Shafqat Jamal and supervised by Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Afzal Khan Niazi, arrested 3 suspects from Chowk Yadgar Peshawar.

The arrested suspects, identified as Jafar, Ishaq, and Imran Khan, were found in possession of an amount of 8.

31 million rupees. The accused have been booked under the relevant charges, and further investigation is currently underway.

This move comes as part of the FIA's ongoing crackdown against illegal activities across the country.

The spokesperson for the FIA has emphasized the agency's commitment to taking strict action against anyone involved in illegal practices and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in curbing such activities.

