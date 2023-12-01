FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday arrested four officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for allegedly conniving in the electricity theft through bogus electricity meters in three villages in Hyderabad's outskirts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday arrested four officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for allegedly conniving in the electricity theft through bogus electricity meters in three villages in Hyderabad's outskirts.

An official of the FIA informed that a team led by Sub Inspector Masroor Baloch arrested Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Citizen Sub Division Waqas Baloch, Line Superintendents Muhammad Imran Hafeez and Liaquat Ali and meter reader Riaz Hussain Narejo.

The official said the arrested staff of HESCO was produced before the Anti Corruption Court which granted their 3-day physical remand to the FIA.

According to the official, the arrested employees of HESCO were involved in the power theft because they had provided fake electricity meters to the fake consumers in villages Haji Khan Shoro, Haji Jan Khan Shoro and Manthar Shoro.

Following the FIA's action, teams of HESCO disconnected the illegal connections in the three villages.