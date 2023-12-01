Open Menu

FIA Arrests 4 HESCO Officials

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 11:21 PM

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday arrested four officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for allegedly conniving in the electricity theft through bogus electricity meters in three villages in Hyderabad's outskirts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday arrested four officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for allegedly conniving in the electricity theft through bogus electricity meters in three villages in Hyderabad's outskirts.

An official of the FIA informed that a team led by Sub Inspector Masroor Baloch arrested Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Citizen Sub Division Waqas Baloch, Line Superintendents Muhammad Imran Hafeez and Liaquat Ali and meter reader Riaz Hussain Narejo.

The official said the arrested staff of HESCO was produced before the Anti Corruption Court which granted their 3-day physical remand to the FIA.

According to the official, the arrested employees of HESCO were involved in the power theft because they had provided fake electricity meters to the fake consumers in villages Haji Khan Shoro, Haji Jan Khan Shoro and Manthar Shoro.

Following the FIA's action, teams of HESCO disconnected the illegal connections in the three villages.

Related Topics

Corruption Electricity Company Hyderabad Federal Investigation Agency Court

Recent Stories

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

3 minutes ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

3 minutes ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

6 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

12 minutes ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

6 minutes ago
Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

3 minutes ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Farmers must ensure proper care of vegetables

Farmers must ensure proper care of vegetables

3 minutes ago
 Illegal housing colony, 2 plots sealed

Illegal housing colony, 2 plots sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan