FIA Arrests 4 On Hundi Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 08:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle claimed to have nabbed four accused including owner of a private factory on Hundi charges and recovered Currency of various countries from their possession.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that on a tip-off FIA team conducted raid at a water pump factory situated at Jhang Road and arrested its owner accused Malik Babar Shehzad who was involved in Hundi.

The FIA team recovered 660 British Pounds, 12000 Pak rupees, laptop and mobile phones from his office which were used for Hundi transactions.

Meanwhile, FIA team also arrested three accused including Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Imran and Abdur Rehman from Sadhar Bypass and Jinnah Colony and recovered 1500 Saudi Riyals, 500 UAE Dirhams, 2500 Pak rupees, mobile phones, laptops and other documents from their possession.

All the accused were locked behind bars while further investigation against them was under progress, spokesman added.

