FIA arrests 42 deported passengers

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::FIA Immigration team has arrested 42 deported passengers from International Airport here.

FIA spokesman said here on Sunday that the deported passengeres attempted to reach Turkey via Iran and Tafton illegally. However, the Turkish administration arrested them and deported to Pakistan.

When they reached at Faisalabad International Airport here, the FIA team arrested them. Further investigation is in progress, spokesman added.

The deported accused were identified as Ali Shehzad, Muhammad Wakeel, Zeeshan Haidar, Muhammad Hussain, Shahzaib Gull, Muhammad Naveed, Waqas Ahmad, Muhammad Faisal, Atif Tanveer, Waris Ali, Arfa Amin, Sajjad Ali, Waqas Ahmad, Abdul Munaf, Shahzaib Ali, Tauseef Abbas, Muhammad Adil Abbas, Naveed Ali, Muhammad Abrar, Ghaus Ali Jilani, Haidar Ali, Umar Khawar, Muhammad Lateef, Ibraheem, Shahid, Salman, Sarfraz, Bilal Hussain, Moon Arshad, Shahid Hussain, Syed Ali Hamza, Fida Hussain, Jahanzaib Khan, Shah Zaman, Umar Shehzad, Shakeel, Ahmad, Mubasshar Iqbal, Muhammad Usman, Shehzad HussainMuhammad Idrees and Waqas Ali.