FIA arrests 5 suspects making fake currencies

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday nabbed five suspects, who were involved in making fake Currency notes and also seized five different currencies, drugs and paper sheets.

The FIA team of the Hazara region raided the Hujra of Double Shah on a tip-off where a gang was making fake foreign currency notes, selling drugs and also provide fake money to others.

The raiding team arrested five suspected and recovered a huge quantity of Pakistani and foreign currencies, papers used in fake currencies, travel cheques, stamp papers, printing machines, chemical dyes, prize bonds and other material from the spot.

The FIA received several complaints against the gang for making fake currencies and spreading them from all over the division.