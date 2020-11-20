UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests 5 Suspects Making Fake Currencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

FIA arrests 5 suspects making fake currencies

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday nabbed five suspects, who were involved in making fake Currency notes and also seized five different currencies, drugs and paper sheets.

The FIA team of the Hazara region raided the Hujra of Double Shah on a tip-off where a gang was making fake foreign currency notes, selling drugs and also provide fake money to others.

The raiding team arrested five suspected and recovered a huge quantity of Pakistani and foreign currencies, papers used in fake currencies, travel cheques, stamp papers, printing machines, chemical dyes, prize bonds and other material from the spot.

The FIA received several complaints against the gang for making fake currencies and spreading them from all over the division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Money Federal Investigation Agency Prize Bond All From

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

16 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

53 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

57 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

58 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.