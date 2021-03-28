UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests 7 Brokers Involved In Artificial Shortage, Price Hike Of Sugar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

FIA arrests 7 brokers involved in artificial shortage, price hike of sugar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi Sunday arrested seven accused involved in artificial shortage and price hikes of sugar.

According to an official, the Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) of FIA apprehended seven accused who were brokers and were involved in creation of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar with connivance of mills owners.

The arrested accused were operating through electronic means to dishonesty and fraudulently maneuver, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices, amidst hoax of impending sugar stock shortages while sugar stocks were lying unsold or sold/ un-lifted in mills and godowns and demand supply gap was artificial.

Furthermore, the arrested were also indulged in opening/ operating fake / unrevealed third party accounts to conceal/ disguise the illegitimate crime proceedings. The said accounts have been seized.

The agency also recovered mobile phones, registers and laptop etc. An FIR had been registered and further investigations were underway.

