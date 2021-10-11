UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests 8 On Hawala Business Charges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday said the agency have arrested eight allegedly involved in illegal business of Hawala/Hundi.

According to a spokesman for FIA Sindh on Monday, the Commercial Banking Circle of FIA Karachi raided two offices of Best Way Exchange Company in Saddar and Gulshan area of the megalopolis and seized mobile phones, laptops and documents.

Accused under the guise of license exchange company were running illegal Hawala/Hundi business and providing US Dollars to people of Balochistan illegally without any receipts and entries.

Arrested include director of the company Muhammad Yasin, manager Muhammad Adnan, counter staff Muhammad Mairaj, counter teller Usama, junior officer Fahad, Muhammad Athar Mehboob and two residents of Quetta Saifuddin and Sanaullah. Saifuddin and Sanaullah used to send these dollars to Afghanistan.

FIA also confiscated PKR7.6 million, foreign Currency equivalent to PKR3 million and 36,394 US dollars.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

