MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) arrested an accused for trying to go abroad on an old passport despite having a new one at the Multan Airport here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Muhammad Jameel of Dera Ghazi Khan he was trying to fly for Dubai on the old passport. The FIA shifted the accused in Circle office and started investigation.