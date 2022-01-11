UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Accused For Allegedly Harassing Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:33 PM

FIA arrests accused for allegedly harassing woman

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an accused for allegedly harassing a woman through mobile phone images and videos

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an accused for allegedly harassing a woman through mobile phone images and videos.

According to official sources, a team led by FIA's Assistant Director (Cyber Crime Wing) Zeeshan Habib raided and managed to arrest an alleged accused Mohsin involved in blackmailing a woman.

The raiding team also seized mobile phone and recovered the objectionable images and videos.

Related Topics

Mobile Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women

Recent Stories

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise ..

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile - Agency

10 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tola

10 minutes ago
 National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

57 minutes ago
 Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

10 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed C ..

China's Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurg ..

10 minutes ago
 1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.