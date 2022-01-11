FIA Arrests Accused For Allegedly Harassing Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:33 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an accused for allegedly harassing a woman through mobile phone images and videos.
According to official sources, a team led by FIA's Assistant Director (Cyber Crime Wing) Zeeshan Habib raided and managed to arrest an alleged accused Mohsin involved in blackmailing a woman.
The raiding team also seized mobile phone and recovered the objectionable images and videos.