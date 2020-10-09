(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad has arrested an accused over fraudulently transferring money from the account of a DSP after obtaining personal information through masked call.

According to FIA sources, DSP Sadar Toba Tek Singh Naeem Aziz Sindhu filed a complaint that he received a masked call from a bank helpline on September 26. The miscreant deceived the complainant and got personal information Pin code / OTP and unauthorizedly transferred an amount of Rs 100,000 from his bank account through internet banking.

During investigation, it was revealed that the masked call was made by Muhammad Ismail resident of�Sufi Morr, Jhang.

FIA team arrested the accused and recovered a VoIP software from his mobile phone being used for masked calls. A case under sections 3, 13, 14, 16,17 of PECA 2016 and 109, 419, 420, 468, 471 of PPC has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.