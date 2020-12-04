FIA arrests accused for making fake facebook ID of Mian Farrukh Habib

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Thursday arrested an accused involved in making fake facebook ID in the name of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and extorting money from citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :FIA Cyber Crime Wing Thursday arrested an accused involved in making fake facebook ID in the name of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and extorting money from citizens.

According to FIA sources, an accused, Umar, made fake facebook ID in the name of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and extorted Rs 270,000 from citizens for helping them in recruitment of paramedics staff at Allied and Civil hospitals.

On an application submitted by Farrukh Habib, the FIA team working on scientific lines traced and arrested the accused red handed.

A case has been registered against the accused. Investigation is underway.