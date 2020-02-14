FIA arrests accused from HBL branch

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Lahore arrested an accused from the HBL Keir Kalan branch Ferozpur Road on Friday.

According to the FIA spokesman, the accused, Sheikh Irfan Sadiq, encashed 26 cheques worth Rs 6,659,000 from different branches of HBL by tempering /forging.

The case is under investigation and three days physical remand of the accusedhas been granted by the court.