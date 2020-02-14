UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Accused From HBL Branch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:53 PM

FIA arrests accused from HBL branch

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Lahore arrested an accused from the HBL Keir Kalan branch Ferozpur Road on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Lahore arrested an accused from the HBL Keir Kalan branch Ferozpur Road on Friday.

According to the FIA spokesman, the accused, Sheikh Irfan Sadiq, encashed 26 cheques worth Rs 6,659,000 from different branches of HBL by tempering /forging.

The case is under investigation and three days physical remand of the accusedhas been granted by the court.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Circle Federal Investigation Agency From Habib Bank Limited Court

Recent Stories

Wood theft not to be tolerated: Punjab Minister fo ..

11 minutes ago

Trump Claims Has 'Legal Right' to Intervene in Cri ..

11 minutes ago

Ziyech's strength of character impresses Chelsea b ..

11 minutes ago

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war cr ..

11 minutes ago

Ants, bats and birds evicted for new German Tesla ..

11 minutes ago

Social media regulation will curb political dissen ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.