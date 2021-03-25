FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested an accused involved in defrauding a citizen.

According to an official, the Agency arrested Ghulam Farid-ud-Din Ashrafi alias Khurram Ashrafi s/o Ghulam Nabi Ashrafi who had received Rs. 455,000/- from complainant Rana Muhammad Rafiq son of Muhammad Siddique for sending him on Hajj.

The accused did not sent the complainant on Hajj nor did he return the money, upon which an FIR no. 404/2018 was registered under Section 406 of Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of the victim.

Arrested accused was not a Hajj Operator license holder and was not registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He was hiding since after the registration of a case to escape the arrest.

Arrested accused would be produced in the court of law for the purpose of remand.