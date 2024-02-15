Open Menu

FIA Arrests Accused Involved In Illegal Currency Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM

The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi has intensified its efforts to combat illegal currency exchange and hawala/hundi operations

According to the spokesman on Thursday, in a recent crackdown, an individual named Saeed Ahmed Sheikh was apprehended from the Jodia Bazar area.

Sheikh stands accused of engaging in unauthorized currency exchange activities, including hawala/hundi transactions and foreign currency exchange without proper licensing.

During the operation, FIA officials seized a significant amount of currency, totalling millions of rupees, from Sheikh's possession.

Additionally, records pertaining to telegraphic transfers were confiscated as evidence. Despite the recovery of 2.9 million rupees, Sheikh failed to provide.

