FIA Arrests Accused Involved In Running Illegal Money Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an accused allegedly involved in running an illegal money exchange and hawala/hundi business from Dehli Colony area of the city.

According to spokesman for FIA Sindh, the Agency's Commercial Banking Circle arrested Sameer involved in running a money exchange without valid license and was also involved hawala/hundi business.

The agency also recovered 70,000 US Dollars. A number of receipts and messages regarding hundi were also found in his phone. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

