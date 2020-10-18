FIA arrests accused of uploading images of girls on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Sunday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in uploading objectionable images and pictures of the girls on social media.

According to report, FIA Cyber Crime team, on a complaint registered by a victim, arrested accused Awias Shaikh from Mirpurkhas and Arif Shah from Hyderabad for further investigation of the matter.

The FIA team also initiated investigation from the accused regarding the complaints, sources added.