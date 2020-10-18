UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Accused Of Uploading Images Of Girls On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

FIA arrests accused of uploading images of girls on social media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Sunday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in uploading objectionable images and pictures of the girls on social media.

According to report, FIA Cyber Crime team, on a complaint registered by a victim, arrested accused Awias Shaikh from Mirpurkhas and Arif Shah from Hyderabad for further investigation of the matter.

The FIA team also initiated investigation from the accused regarding the complaints, sources added.

Related Topics

Social Media Hyderabad Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

10 minutes ago

Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh E ..

10 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

25 minutes ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

25 minutes ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

25 minutes ago

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.