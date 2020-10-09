FIA Arrests Accused Over Blackmailing Mill Owner
Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad claimed to have arrested an accused for blackmailing a mill owner.
According to FIA sources, Cyber Crime Wing received a complaint that accused Muhammad Haneef edited picture of a mill owner and started to blackmail him for extorting money.
On this complaint, a team of Cyber Crime Wing conducted raid and arrested the accused from Toba Tek Singh.
The accused has been locked behind bars after registering a case.
Further investigation is under progress.