FIA arrests accused over blackmailing mill owner

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad claimed to have arrested an accused for blackmailing a mill owner.

According to FIA sources, Cyber Crime Wing received a complaint that accused Muhammad Haneef edited picture of a mill owner and started to blackmail him for extorting money.

On this complaint, a team of Cyber Crime Wing conducted raid and arrested the accused from Toba Tek Singh.

The accused has been locked behind bars after registering a case.

Further investigation is under progress.

