FIA Arrests Albaraka Bank's Relationship Manager

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

FIA arrests Albaraka bank's relationship manager

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team Tuesday arrested relationship manager of Albaraka Bank (Pvt) Limited Y-Block branch, DHA Lahore, in connection with an investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team Tuesday arrested relationship manager of Albaraka Bank (Pvt) Limited Y-Block branch, DHA Lahore, in connection with an investigation.

According to an FIA spokesman, the team, led by FIA Additional Director Commercial Bank Circle (CBC) Lahore, arrested accused Naseer Ahmad Khan.

The accused had allegedly recommended and disbursed a loan facility of Rs 42 million to his co-accused Muhammad Nasim against his residential property.

Later on, Muhammad Nasim sold out the pledged property to complainant for consideration of Rs 24 million with the connivance of bank officials. A loss of Rs 42 million was caused to the bank.

An investigation is in progress, and physical remand of the accused will be taken for interrogation.

