FIA Arrests An Indian National On Illecit Stay

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:11 PM

FIA has arrested an Indian citizen who had been staying here on fake documents for almost ten yeras

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) FIA has arrested an Indian citizen who had been staying here on fake documents for almost ten yeras.The agency has also registered the case against the person Kamran who gave refuge to Indian national illegally.

FIA raided a house at the vicinity of Mominabad , from where he was taken into custodyIn this connection Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency Aamir Nawaz told the journalists that the name of held Indian national is Punjam Tawari , who went Dubai in 2009, where he met a resident of Gujranwala, Kamran.Both Tawari and Kamran became friends and latter they turned to be business partners.

Tawari came to Pakistan on bogus passport . After some time he got married with Kamran's sister Rukhsana after conversion to islam .Tawari with the Islamic name Bilal was living in Pakistan on fake birth certificate and bogus identity card.

