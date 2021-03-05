FIA arrests assistant lineman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan team arrested an assistant lineman on the charges of getting bribe. According to a spokesman, the team, under the supervision of judicial magistrate, conducted a raid against an accused Muhammad Rafiq, Assistant Lineman, Thingi sub-division, MEPCO Vehari and recovered from him marked Rs 10,000 Currency notes.

The accused had demanded and accepted the bribe money for repairing transformer of the complainant. A case has been registered against the accused.