FIA Arrests Bank Employee For Rs1.1m Fraud

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

FIA arrests bank employee for Rs1.1m fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a private bank employee allegedly involved in embezzling over Rs 1.1 million through fraudulent banking practices.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the Commercial Banking Circle Lahore carried out the operation and apprehended the suspect, identified as Ali Raza Javed, who was serving as a universal services officer at a private bank.

The accused is alleged to have misappropriated funds deposited by citizens for school fees and utility bills. He reportedly used forged vouchers bearing counterfeit official bank stamps to conceal the fraud.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

