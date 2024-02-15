FIA Arrests CDA's DG Land After Court Terminates His Bail
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:57 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Director General Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Afnan Alam in a case of illegal allotment of plots after termination of his interim bail by a lower court
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Director General Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Afnan Alam in a case of illegal allotment of plots after termination of his interim bail by a lower court.
Special Court Judge Sharukh Arjamand heard the interim bail case of Afnan Alam in a first information report registered by the FIA against the CDA officials about illegal allotment of plots.
During the course of proceedings, the defence lawyer rejected the allegations against his client, saying that he was not in the CDA in 2017 and was appointed as DG Land on July 19, 2021.
He said that as per the FIR, the Member State was supposed to be investigated, while his client was not posted at that slot.
Petitioner Afnan Alam said that neither he was served any notice nor was summoned for the inquiry.
He said that the FIA had stated that the inquiry had been completed.
If it were so then why the Agency required his client's custody.
Afnan Alam could not go abroad without permission as he was a government servant, he added.
Afnan Alam stated that he was not part of the allotment process, as only balloting of the plots was done during his tenure. Moreover, the co-accused had already been granted bails by the high court.
The petitioner said that as per corruption rules, misuse of authority was not a crime, and prayed the court to confirm his bail saying that he was innocent in the case.
The FIA’s prosecutor said that the Agency required custody of the accused as it wanted more investigation from him. The applications for plots were submitted in 2017 and processed in 2022 during the tenure of Afnan Alam. Some 62 plots were allotted illegally, he added.
After hearing arguments from two sides, the court terminated the interim bail of DG Land CDA
Recent Stories
M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research
TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president
PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds
PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'
Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal
Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday
AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs
Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday
FDA sports complex’s membership starts
Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC
Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'8 minutes ago
-
Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year26 minutes ago
-
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday26 minutes ago
-
FDA sports complex’s membership starts26 minutes ago
-
Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC26 minutes ago
-
Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after violators26 minutes ago
-
Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally sealed" by CDA: Rina26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police chief visits KATI26 minutes ago
-
NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media role in peace26 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign52 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to meet on Feb 2252 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 202452 minutes ago