ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Director General Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Afnan Alam in a case of illegal allotment of plots after termination of his interim bail by a lower court.

Special Court Judge Sharukh Arjamand heard the interim bail case of Afnan Alam in a first information report registered by the FIA against the CDA officials about illegal allotment of plots.

During the course of proceedings, the defence lawyer rejected the allegations against his client, saying that he was not in the CDA in 2017 and was appointed as DG Land on July 19, 2021.

He said that as per the FIR, the Member State was supposed to be investigated, while his client was not posted at that slot.

Petitioner Afnan Alam said that neither he was served any notice nor was summoned for the inquiry.

He said that the FIA had stated that the inquiry had been completed.

If it were so then why the Agency required his client's custody.

Afnan Alam could not go abroad without permission as he was a government servant, he added.

Afnan Alam stated that he was not part of the allotment process, as only balloting of the plots was done during his tenure. Moreover, the co-accused had already been granted bails by the high court.

The petitioner said that as per corruption rules, misuse of authority was not a crime, and prayed the court to confirm his bail saying that he was innocent in the case.

The FIA’s prosecutor said that the Agency required custody of the accused as it wanted more investigation from him. The applications for plots were submitted in 2017 and processed in 2022 during the tenure of Afnan Alam. Some 62 plots were allotted illegally, he added.

After hearing arguments from two sides, the court terminated the interim bail of DG Land CDA