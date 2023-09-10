Open Menu

FIA Arrests Currency Smuggling Suspect, Foreign Currency Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FIA arrests currency smuggling suspect, foreign currency recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan zone took action against elements involved in Currency smuggling and arrested a suspect and recovered one lac Saudi Riyal from his possession.

The team under the supervision of Deputy Director Dera Ghazi Khan Zahid Mehmood raided and arrested the accused while conducting a raid at Ghazi Ghat check post.

The suspect named Muhammad Aleem resident of Okara was travelling to Quetta. The team on a tip-off raided and arrested him during the search of the bus.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused had to smuggle foreign currency from Quetta to Iran and Afghanistan. Intelligence-based operation was underway against elements involved in the smuggling of foreign currency.

The assistance of law enforcement agencies has also been obtained for the arrest of the accused.

Special raiding teams have been formed under the supervision of Deputy Directors.

The raiding teams were conducting operations against the accused involved in the smuggling of foreign currency based on secret information. Strict actions were also initiated against the facilitators, and cash carriers involved in hundi. Those involved in the smuggling of foreign currency will be punished as per the law.

The FIA spokesperson said that all resources were being utilized to arrest the accused under the directions of Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt.

Related Topics

Multan Afghanistan Quetta Iran Saudi Riyal Ghat Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Ghazi Federal Investigation Agency Hundi Post All From

Recent Stories

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

1 hour ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

3 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

4 hours ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tom ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young ..

Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. Ind ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Mo ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Moroccan King over earthquake vi ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan