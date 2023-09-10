FIA arrests currency smuggling suspect, foreign currency recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan zone took action against elements involved in Currency smuggling and arrested a suspect and recovered one lac Saudi Riyal from his possession.

The team under the supervision of Deputy Director Dera Ghazi Khan Zahid Mehmood raided and arrested the accused while conducting a raid at Ghazi Ghat check post.

The suspect named Muhammad Aleem resident of Okara was travelling to Quetta. The team on a tip-off raided and arrested him during the search of the bus.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused had to smuggle foreign currency from Quetta to Iran and Afghanistan. Intelligence-based operation was underway against elements involved in the smuggling of foreign currency.

The assistance of law enforcement agencies has also been obtained for the arrest of the accused.

Special raiding teams have been formed under the supervision of Deputy Directors.

The raiding teams were conducting operations against the accused involved in the smuggling of foreign currency based on secret information. Strict actions were also initiated against the facilitators, and cash carriers involved in hundi. Those involved in the smuggling of foreign currency will be punished as per the law.

The FIA spokesperson said that all resources were being utilized to arrest the accused under the directions of Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt.