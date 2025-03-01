FIA Arrests ETPB Official, Takes Physical Remand In Rs. 3 Mln Fraud Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Deputy Administrator (Plazas) of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Imran Arif Janjua, on charges of extortion and misappropriation of Rs. 3 million in which Civil Judge Asif Hanjra on Saturday granted FIA a two-day physical remand for further interrogation.
FIA’s investigation officer, Shamas, presented Imran Arif Janjua before Duty Magistrate Civil Judge Asif Hanjra after the arrest. The agency secured remand to gather more evidence and interrogate the accused.
According to FIR No. C/08/2025, registered at FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle, a complainant named Muhammad Shabbir, a resident of Sector I-10/1, Islamabad, alleged that Janjua took Rs. 3 million from him in 2014. The accused reportedly promised to arrange a government job for Shabbir’s nephew, Shehroz Iqbal, as a Naib Tehsildar in ETPB. However, neither the job was provided nor the money returned.
The complainant Shabbir claimed that the incident took place in front of witnesses, including Muhammad Rafique and Muzammil Hussain, at various locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Following an internal inquiry, FIA sought approval from the competent authority before registering the case and proceeding with legal action.
The case was filed under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. FIA Sub-Inspector Shams Khan Gondal was assigned to lead the investigation.
The FIA sources revealed that mobile data records suggested Janjua’s involvement in widespread corruption. Based on this information, FIA decided to form a team of experienced officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and intensify the crackdown on corruption within the organization.
The officials also confirmed that additional complaints had been received against Janjua. The accused was allegedly involved in similar fraudulent activities, extorting large sums of money from complainants under false promises.
FIA is expected to continue its investigation, and further developments in the case are awaited.
