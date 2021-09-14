UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Father,son Involved In Hundi Business

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

FIA arrests father,son involved in hundi business

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in Hawala/Hundi business and recovered Pakistani and foreign currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in Hawala/Hundi business and recovered Pakistani and foreign Currency.

According to spokesperson for FIA Sindh, the premier investigation body's Commercial Banking Circle, Karachi arrested Muhammad Yaseen and his son Yasir from Khalid Bin Waleed Road and recovered over Rs 5 million, US$ 34300, 200 Euro, gold jewelry, prize bonds, mobile phones and laptop.

The arrested duo were operating their illegal business from their house.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Mobile Road Jewelry Circle Euro Federal Investigation Agency Prize Bond Gold From Million

Recent Stories

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

7 minutes ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

7 minutes ago
 ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week ..

ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week in Dubai this December

37 minutes ago
 President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Mini ..

President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Minister of Education

52 minutes ago
 Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum recognises UAE b ..

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum recognises UAE businesses that are joining the ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of form ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of former MPA Dr Faiza Asghar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.