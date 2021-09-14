FIA arrests father,son involved in hundi business

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in Hawala/Hundi business and recovered Pakistani and foreign currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in Hawala/Hundi business and recovered Pakistani and foreign Currency.

According to spokesperson for FIA Sindh, the premier investigation body's Commercial Banking Circle, Karachi arrested Muhammad Yaseen and his son Yasir from Khalid Bin Waleed Road and recovered over Rs 5 million, US$ 34300, 200 Euro, gold jewelry, prize bonds, mobile phones and laptop.

The arrested duo were operating their illegal business from their house.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.