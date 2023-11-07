Open Menu

FIA Arrests Female On Human Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its ongoing anti-human trafficking operation arrested a female suspect involved in human smuggling, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the FIA, on instructions of the Director FIA Lahore, Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown against human smugglers was ongoing where a female suspect was arrested from Ichra who was luring vulnerable women into job offers in Oman by promising them beauty salon jobs, while later forced into dancing in foreign countries.

Multiple passports and travel documents were recovered from the suspect.

Further investigations was underway.

