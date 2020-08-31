FIA arrests five employees of NBP Galyat for 472 mln rupees fraud after rejection of BBA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Abbottabad Monday arrested five employees of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Khaira Gali and Khanaspur Galyat who were involved in 472 million rupees fraud after the rejection of Bail Before Arrest (BBA).

The arrested accused of NBP were Bank Manager Khanuspur Sardar Jahangir, Bank Manager Khaira Gali Najmul Hassan and three others earlier, FIA Abbottabad also arrested a Nigerian national Anyihsunday who was the partner in crime with NBP employees on tip of information from another Nigerian national who was also booked earlier in a fraud case.

The court also granted a 7 days remand to FIA Abbottabad for investigation of the fraud. FIA Abbottabad circle is trying to recover the looted amount but sources claimed that the Nigerian partners have also looted the amount from accused NBP employees in the name of investment.

On 27th February 2020, after complaints an Inspection Team of NPB visited the Khaira Gali branch where they found that there was no connectivity system in place, keys were being mishandled, and the cashier was not aware of any financial irregularities in the bank.

When the team checked the B-52 balance which coincided with the cash in the vault, it was revealed that the branch balance witnessed a sudden increase after December 31, 2019.

The team also found that the branch manager and officials did not produce day books or vouchers for inspection. In addition, they came to know that the adjustment accounts of the branch were repeatedly debited with large amounts which remained outstanding for long periods.

Moreover, it was disclosed that there were large amounts in the parking accounts from where credit was given to accounts in the Ayubia branch.

The Inspection team initially estimated that the total misappropriation at the Khairagali branch was Rs245 million (Rs146 million in cash in hand and Rs98 million in adjusting account) but now the confirmed total amount of fraud in both NBP branches are 472 million rupees.

The team also confirmed in its report that it was evident that the branch manager of Khaira Gali collaborated with Ayubia branch manager and repeatedly made entries against each other for the scam.