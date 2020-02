FIA arrests former bank manager over fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Lahore Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, a former manager of Summit bank Sargodha, from Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) Lahore Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, a former manager of Summit bank Sargodha, from Faisalabad. The arrested accused, Muhammad Saleem, had encashed the defence saving certificates worth Rs 10.94 million through fake documents/claims.

The accused will be produced in a court of law for physical remand.