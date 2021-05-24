UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Former PIA Official In Mega Corruption Case

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

FIA arrests former PIA official in mega corruption case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested former officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for his involvement in mega corruption case.

According to spokesman for the Agency, the Corporate Crime Circle Karachi apprehended former Director Engineering PIA Maqsood Ahmed and registered an First Information Report against him.

Earlier, Supreme Court in Human Rights case no. 11827/S/2018 had ordered Special Audit of PIA which led to Audit Para No. 12.1.3 pertaining to corruption and corrupt practices by PIA management in practice of up-graduation of business class seats, In-flight Entertainment Service and integration of both resulting into pecuniary loss of Euro 5.

3 million and US $ 1.65 million without delivery of any contracted material or services, causing loss to public exchequer. Consequently an enquiry was initiated by FIA Corporate Crime Circle.

The enquiry revealed that the then chairmen of PIA Nasser N.S Jaffer, Irfan Elahi, the then acting Chief Executive Officer of PIA Berned Hildenbrand, former Director Engineering Maqsood Ahmed and others by abusing their official position caused huge loss to public exchequer without supply of any contracted goods or services from any company with their ulterior motives for their wrongful gains.

Hence a case was registered against the said accused under the relevant laws.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Supreme Court Business Company Circle Euro Federal Investigation Agency From PIA Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

15 minutes ago

Israel kills Palestinian youth in Jerusalem

9 seconds ago

DS Railways conducts inspection of Cantt. Station

10 seconds ago

Russia says Belarus taking 'reasonable' approach t ..

12 seconds ago

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets after Greensill fo ..

20 minutes ago

HCCI appeals power load management exemption durin ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.