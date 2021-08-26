FIA arrests four employees of SLIC, recovers embezzled amount

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 4 employees of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and recovered Rs. 7.5 million from the suspects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 4 employees of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and recovered Rs. 7.5 million from the suspects.

Inspector Shahid Ali Shaikh informed that the arrested officials including Faisal Mairaj, Irfan, Haresh Kumar and In-Charge of Information Technology Khalid Javed were involved in embezzlement of amount.

He said that one more suspect, Bakhtiar Ali, managed to escape from the scene. The judicial magistrate, meanwhile, sent the arrested suspects to Nara jail on the judicial remand.

According to the FIR lodged against the suspects, they were involved in forging the corporation's record by showing fake recoveries.

Besides the tampering of records they have also signed the documents on behalf of the clients.