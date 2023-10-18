FIA arrests four illegal money exchangers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a crackdown against illegal money exchangers and Hundi businesses on Wednesday arrested four suspects.

An official of the agency said here that the arrested accused identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Saeed, Fazl Haq and Abdul Rehman were involved in Hundi business and were arrested from the Saddar area and Torkham Check Post.

The FIA team recovered Rs 815000 and 67100 Afghani Currency notes from them. Later cases were registered against the accused and investigation started.