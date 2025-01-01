FIA Arrests Four More Human Traffickers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claimed on Wednesday
to have arrested four criminals including a notorious human trafficker for their
alleged involvement in Libya boat tragedy.
According to FIA spokesperson, the suspects- Imran Hussain aka Mani,
Muhammad Ijaz, Imran Saqib and Rizwan Khadim, involved in illegally sending
innocent citizens abroad were arrested from various parts of Gujranwala
and Gujrat.
Imran Hussain aka Mani, a key figure in the Libya boat tragedy, had been
listed among the most wanted human traffickers in the FIA's Red Book. He
was a member of an international human trafficking syndicate, with six cases
registered against him at the Composite Circle Gujrat.
The spokesperson added that Imran extorted Rs 2.4 million from each of six
victims of the Libya boat tragedy. He sent them from Pakistan to Egypt, Dubai,
and then Libya on visit visas. In Libya, the victims were held in safe houses
before being sent to Europe by boat.
Tragically, all the victims perished in the
boat accident.
Another trafficker Muhammad Ijaz extorted 900 Euros and Rs 900,000 from
a citizen by promising a job in Italy.
Imran Saqib received Rs 3.7 million from the complainant, promising jobs in
Germany for the victim’s sons, but instead he sent them to Saudi Arabia.
In Saudi Arabia, the victims were subjected to torture, and the traffickers
continued to demand huge amount of money.
Rizwan Khadim, another trafficker extorted Rs 2.7 million from a victim to
send him to Spain for employment but failed to fulfill the promise. He then
went into hiding after taking the money.
The arrested individuals are under investigation.
Raids were being conducted to arrest other suspects involved in the racket, he added.
Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that all available resources
were being utilized to apprehend the suspects.
