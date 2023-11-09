Open Menu

FIA Arrests Four Outlaws For Harassing, Blackmailing Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested four alleged outlaws for harassing and blackmailing a girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested four alleged outlaws for harassing and blackmailing a girl.

According to official sources, alleged outlaws Rizwan Javed, Imtiaz Iqbal, Awais and Muhammad Bilal, all residents of Multan City were arrested by the FIA team led by Sub Inspector Shafqat Ehsan and ASI Zeeshan Khan.

A girl (Z) resident of Shah Abbas road approached FIA and registered her complaint. She maintained that the outlaws got objectionable pictures and started harassing and blackmailing her.

Related Topics

Multan Road Federal Investigation Agency All

Recent Stories

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

10 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

14 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

12 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

12 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

12 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

12 minutes ago
Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

12 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

3 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for ..

Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for Muslims: DC Ziatat

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan