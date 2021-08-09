FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four persons accused in a FIR pertaining to fraud in State Life Insurance corporation (SLIC)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four persons accused in a FIR pertaining to fraud in State Life Insurance corporation (SLIC).

The FIA's spokesman informed here on Monday that Khalid Jawed, Irfan Memon, Haresh Kumar and Faisal Qureshi were affected after a court rejected their bail plea.

One more accused, Bakhtiar Ali, was already arrested. He informed that the accused had been charged with misappropriation and embezzlement of Rs.12 million.

After their arrest the accused persons were shifted to Nara Prison in Hyderabad.