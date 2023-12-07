FIA arrests four suspects involved in illegal currency exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar in it's ongoing crackdown initiated against elements involved in illegal Currency exchange and hawala transactions had arrested four individuals.

Under the directive of Director Peshawar Zone Nasir Tanoli operation was conducted in Taimergara , Lower Dir in which four individuals engaged in hawala and illegal currency exchange were apprehended during the operation.

The FIA team recovered Rs 2,016,000 and 1850 Saudi Riyals from the suspects. Records related to illegal currency exchange also confiscated from the suspects.

The FIA team said that arrested suspects were unable to ascertain the source of the seized currency.

Cases registered against the suspects and further investigations are underway.