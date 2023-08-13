FIA arrests fraud accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an accused of fraud in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Younus Odh, a resident of Odh Basti, Chak No 496-GB, was wanted to the FIA Rawalpindi police in a fraud case.

An FIA team, with the help of local police, conducted a raid at Odh Basti to arrest the accused. However, relatives of the accused including his family members produced severe resistance and tried to save him. Later, the FIA and the police team succeeded in arresting the accused, he added.