FIA arrests group involve in medical entrance paper leak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a group allegedly involved in leaking the questionnaire for the entry test for medical colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to offivial sources, the FIA team raided on a house in Tehkal area and arrested a gang of twenty students including 16 boys, four girls and two organizers involved in leaking the medical entry test question paper.

The arrested students disclosed that 185 out of 200 questions of the paper for an amount of about 2 to 2.5 million rupees. The FIA arrested the gang and started further investigation.