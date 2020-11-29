UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Group Involve In Medical Entrance Paper Leak

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

FIA arrests group involve in medical entrance paper leak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a group allegedly involved in leaking the questionnaire for the entry test for medical colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to offivial sources, the FIA team raided on a house in Tehkal area and arrested a gang of twenty students including 16 boys, four girls and two organizers involved in leaking the medical entry test question paper.

The arrested students disclosed that 185 out of 200 questions of the paper for an amount of about 2 to 2.5 million rupees. The FIA arrested the gang and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.