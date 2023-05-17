UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Hawala Accused, Recovers Rs 22,9m

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Commercial Banking Wing of FIA and Excise Department during a joint action arrested an accused involved in illegal payments of remittances (Hawala Hundi) and money exchange here on Wednesday.

Following instructions issued by the Director FIA KP Zone, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Director Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, Afzal Khan Niazi and a team of Excise arrested the accused named Fareed Hussain and initiated an investigation against him under Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

The FIR and Excise teams also recovered Rs 22.9 million and six chequebooks of different banks from the possession of the accused. The FIA also recovered data from the mobile and lists regarding Hundi and Hawala. Further interrogation from the accused was underway.

